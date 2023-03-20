HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Fire TV Can Now Stream Audio Directly To Hearing Aids

By | 20 Mar 2023

Hearing aid manufacturer Cochlear has announced a new feature that will allow audio to be streamed directly from compatible Amazon Fire TV devices to a range of its hearing aids.

Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids marks the first time that a smart TV device will stream directly to a hearing implant.

Users of the Cochlear Nucleus 8, Nucleus 7, Nucleus Kanso 2, and Baha 6 Max Sound Processors will be able to connect with the Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV 4-Series, Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), and Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen).

“We’re delighted by our customers’ response to the innovation we’ve made in the entertainment space for people with hearing loss, even as we continue to build solutions that make entertainment more enjoyable for all customers,” said Peter Korn, director of Accessibility for Devices at Amazon.

“Now, by working with Cochlear, we’re thrilled that more people will have a simple way to enjoy their favourite TV shows, movies and more. Entertainment should be accessible to everyone. This is one more way to help make that goal a reality.”



