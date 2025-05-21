Home > Latest News > Amazon Finally Gets Round To Paying Out Return Refunds Dating Back To 2018

Amazon Finally Gets Round To Paying Out Return Refunds Dating Back To 2018

By | 21 May 2025

Amazon.com is set to refund customers for unresolved returns dating back to 2018 which was shortly after Amazon was set up in Australia.

The move follows an internal review that uncovered discrepancies which the Company has apologised for.

Management claim that returns were never properly processed.

The full scope of the refunds remains unclear, but Amazon executives hinted that the amount could total hundreds of millions of US dollars.

Pictures at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre BWU2 at Kemps Creek as it prepares for its official opening.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky revealed that the company took a one-time charge of approximately $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The charge was attributed in part to unresolved customer returns as well as inventory costs linked to anticipated tariffs.

Affected customers received emails from Amazon explaining that a small number of returns were left unresolved because the company could not verify that the correct items were sent back. Instead of further investigating the returns, Amazon opted to issue refunds. The company acknowledged that communication with customers could have been clearer and more timely.

Meanwhile, Amazon is facing a lawsuit alleging that it reversed refunds for customers who followed its policy by dropping off merchandise at designated locations.

Though customers initially received immediate refunds upon drop-off, they were later charged full price if the items never arrived at an Amazon facility.

A recent legal claim against the Company points to concerns about fraud within the return process.

A US federal judge recently denied Amazon’s attempt to dismiss the case.

A company spokesperson declined to confirm whether the refunds are linked to the lawsuit but assured customers that no action is required to receive them. Amazon has since made changes to improve the return process and strengthen communication regarding unresolved returns.

Among those benefiting from the refunds is shopper Steven Pope, who was reimbursed nearly $1,800 last week for a 55-inch smart TV he purchased in 2018. “I’m probably not the only customer who has experienced this,” Pope remarked in a LinkedIn post. “But isn’t that crazy—seven years to pay out a return?”



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: AI-Driven Innovation in a Sleek Mid-Range Package
Amazon Signs FedEx for Residential Deliveries Amid UPS Cutbacks
Kodak Launches Luma 500 Portable Projector with Google TV and 10,500mAh Battery
Tariff Turmoil Comes Home To Roost With Amazon Predicting Weaker Results
Amazon Expands eero Wi-Fi 7 Range in Australia with New Affordable and Pro Models
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Search Gets Smarter With New AI Mode
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Can the New MSI Claw A8 Rival the Nintendo Switch 2?
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Marantz Expands Reference Series with AV 20 and AMP 20 Launch
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Why Are Australia Post Drivers So Dumb, Or Is It Time For A Class Action Because Of Their Constant Failures
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
Kaleidescape Launches Entry-Level 4K Strato E Movie Player
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Search Gets Smarter With New AI Mode
Latest News
/
May 21, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Google has rolled out ‘AI Mode’ in the US to make online searches more interactive and intelligent, including virtually trying...
Read More