Home > Latest News > Amazon Fails To See Any ‘Noticable’ Change Following Trump Tariffs

Amazon Fails To See Any ‘Noticable’ Change Following Trump Tariffs

By | 22 May 2025

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy stated that the company has not observed any noricable change or any  significant decrease in consumer spending or an increase in prices following the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

Speaking at Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting last night, Jassy reassured investors that demand remains steady.

“We’ve not seen any attenuation of demand at this point,” he said when asked about the impact of tariffs.

He also noted that the company has not recorded a substantial rise in average prices.

Retail analysts have been closely monitoring the effects of the tariffs, which reached as high as 145% on imports from China before Trump announced a 90-day pause to allow for negotiations. Executives across the industry have been cautious in discussing the matter publicly. Last week, Walmart Inc. faced backlash from Trump after reporting that the tariffs were likely to result in higher prices in its stores.

Earlier this month, Amazon executives indicated that the company was preparing for the possibility of a tougher business environment if tariffs continued to escalate.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Shareholders Reject Climate Change and AI Oversight Proposals at Annual Meeting
Amazon Finally Gets Round To Paying Out Return Refunds Dating Back To 2018
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review: AI-Driven Innovation in a Sleek Mid-Range Package
Amazon Signs FedEx for Residential Deliveries Amid UPS Cutbacks
Kodak Launches Luma 500 Portable Projector with Google TV and 10,500mAh Battery
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Skullcandy Launches Crusher 540 Active Headphones for Fitness Enthusiasts
Latest News
/
May 22, 2025
/
Optus Delivers Growth As Telstra Mops Up Mess After Network Size Debacle
Latest News
/
May 22, 2025
/
OpenAI Acquires Jony Ive’s AI Hardware Startup in $6.5 Billion Deal
Latest News
/
May 22, 2025
/
Electrolux Invests In Massive New Facility With QLD Port Authority
Latest News
/
May 22, 2025
/
Amazon Shareholders Reject Climate Change and AI Oversight Proposals at Annual Meeting
Latest News
/
May 22, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Skullcandy Launches Crusher 540 Active Headphones for Fitness Enthusiasts
Latest News
/
May 22, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Skullcandy has introduced the Crusher 540 Active, a new over-ear headphone model specifically designed for gym and outdoor workouts, featuring...
Read More