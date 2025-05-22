Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy stated that the company has not observed any noricable change or any significant decrease in consumer spending or an increase in prices following the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

Speaking at Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting last night, Jassy reassured investors that demand remains steady.

“We’ve not seen any attenuation of demand at this point,” he said when asked about the impact of tariffs.

He also noted that the company has not recorded a substantial rise in average prices.

Retail analysts have been closely monitoring the effects of the tariffs, which reached as high as 145% on imports from China before Trump announced a 90-day pause to allow for negotiations. Executives across the industry have been cautious in discussing the matter publicly. Last week, Walmart Inc. faced backlash from Trump after reporting that the tariffs were likely to result in higher prices in its stores.

Earlier this month, Amazon executives indicated that the company was preparing for the possibility of a tougher business environment if tariffs continued to escalate.