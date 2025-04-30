Amazon has expanded its eero Wi-Fi 7 lineup in Australia with the launch of two new mesh routers – the entry-level eero 7 and the more advanced eero Pro 7.

The new additions bring multi-gigabit speeds, improved reliability and ultra-low latency to more Australian households.

Following the recent debut of the flagship eero Max 7, the new models broaden eero’s Wi-Fi 7 range, catering to both budget-conscious consumers and bandwidth-heavy households.

“Whether customers prioritise affordability or premium features, our lineup meets every household’s needs – from powering home offices and streaming across multiple devices to staying connected with family overseas,” said Jacqueline Lipman, APAC Managing Director, eero.

The eero 7 is now the most affordable Wi-Fi 7 router in Amazon’s portfolio. Priced at A$299.99 for a single unit and A$649.99 for a three-pack, it offers dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), supporting wireless speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and wired speeds up to 2.3 Gbps through two 2.5 GbE ports. A single unit can cover up to 190 square metres, making it ideal for apartments or smaller homes.

For users with more intensive internet needs, the eero Pro 7 delivers tri-band Wi-Fi (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz), wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps, and wired speeds up to 4.7 Gbps via two 5 GbE ports. Aimed at households with multiple users, gamers, or smart home enthusiasts, it can handle hundreds of connected devices. Pricing starts at A$529.99 for a single unit and A$1,199.99 for a three-pack.

Both models use eero’s technologies including TrueMesh for optimal data routing; TrueRoam for seamless device handoff across rooms; and TrueChannel for real-time channel optimisation.

They also double as smart home hubs, with support for Matter, Thread, and built-in Zigbee integration for Alexa-connected devices.

Security is built-in with WPA3 encryption, automatic firmware updates, and optional eero Plus subscriptions (A$159.99/year or A$15.99/month) that include parental controls, VPN access, and security tools like 1Password and Malwarebytes. All devices come with a three-year warranty and local support.

Both the eero 7 and eero Pro 7 are available now through Amazon.com.au, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks.