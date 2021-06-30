Kindles are still big business, despite not wiping out the printed book, as many pundits predicted it would when the product launched in 2007.

In fact, the major bugbear with the initial Kindle, aside from the weight, was that it lacked the tactile feel of thumbing through a well-worn copy of a novel.

The most recent incarnation, the Kindle Oasis, has taken these complaints onboard, with whip-fast page turning, and what they claim “reads like real paper”, with no sun glare, and an inbuilt light.

“Kindle uses actual ink particles and proprietary, hand-built fonts to create crisp text similar to what you see in a physical book,” Amazon claims. “The blacks and whites on the screen are uniform, improving text and image quality.”

Now Amazon is going one step further, exploring a Kindle with a folding screen, that opens and closes like an actual book.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this product is in the internal discussion stage, so who knows how far these talks will get, but it is the next logical step – and an easy way to protect the device as well.