Amazon Delays AI-Powered Alexa Unveiling

By | 17 Feb 2025

Amazon appears to have pushed back the original February 26 date for the long-awaited release of an AI-powered Alexa.

ChannelNews Australia reported on February 11 that Amazon had scheduled a February 26 event to debut Alexa AI, that turns the Classic Alexa into a fully featured Generative AI empowered chatbot.

The main presentation was to be delivered by Panos Panay, head of devices and services, according to reports.

It seems now that Amazon has had a change of heart, with the Washington Post quoting an anonymous source who says Alexa AI may not arrive until the end of March.

It was Amazon’s intention to launch the new Alexa later this month, but there were issues around it providing repeated “incorrect answers” to test questions, according to the source.

Amazon Is expected to charge users for accessing Alexa AI, but the old, Classic Alexa will remain free. Amazon shares dropped 0.70% in the past week.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
