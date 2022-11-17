HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Begins Mass Staff Cuts

Amazon Begins Mass Staff Cuts

By | 17 Nov 2022

Amazon has started the process of laying off workers, with as many as ten thousand full-time employees facing the chop.

Managers have reportedly started telling employees they have two months to find another role within Amazon, or accept severance pay.

“As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.

“As we’ve gone through this, given the current macro-economic environment (as well as several years of rapid hiring), some teams are making adjustments, which in some cases means certain roles are no longer necessary.

“We don’t take these decisions lightly, and we are working to support any employees who may be affected.”

The layoffs mark the biggest “workforce reduction” in the company’s 28-year history.

We have contacted Amazon Australia to find out whether any local job cuts have been made, to which they simply sent the above international statement.

We will update this story once we get the local lay of the land.



