Amazon is adding a number of affordable televisions to its Fire TV Omni series.

Amazon is adding 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sets to its Fire TV Omni QLED Series, which is currently only available as 65-inch and 75-inch versions. These will retail at approximately A$670, $790, and $895 respectively.

The company is also launching the extremely affordable Fire TV 2-Series — a 32- inch version at 720p for A$299, and 40 inches at 1080p for $369.

This comes with the news that Amazon has surpassed 200 million sales of Fire TV devices, adding more than 50 million in 2022 alone.

“We continue to hear from customers that most smart TVs just aren’t all that smart—and they’re turning to Fire TV to deliver a truly intelligent and intuitive TV experience,” Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said.

“With over 200 million streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, our relentless focus on making TVs actually smart is resonating with customers around the world. In fact, televisions are the fastest-growing segment in the Fire TV business.

“When customers love something, we double down. We’re excited to not only bring our Fire TV Ambient Experience to more rooms of the home with multiple new screen sizes of the Omni QLED Series, but also to enable customers to get a Fire TV smart TV for as low as [$200] with the new 2-Series. We can’t wait to hear what customers think.”