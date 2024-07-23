Amazon Prime Video has acquired UK’s Bray Film Studios, the site where iconic movies including Rocketman, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and The King’s Man, were filmed.

It is Amazon’s first acquisition of a physical studio in the UK. In early 2022, Prime Video signed a long-term lease at Shepperton Studios. In the US, Amazon owns The Culver Studios in Culver City, California.

Bray Film Studios, located around 26 miles from central London, includes approximately 53,600 square feet of sound stage space across five stages, 77,400 square feet of workshops, 39,400 square feet of office, 182,900 square feet of backlot and 156,000 square feet of parking space.

The first production to be located there following this acquisition will be the second season of the Russo Brothers’ spy series Citadel.

“With Bray as our creative home in the UK, we are committed to deepening our relationships with the UK creative community, which is rich with world-class storytellers and creative talent of all kinds,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “The acquisition of a studio with such a storied heritage not only empowers us to produce more film and television in the UK, but also unveils a wealth of opportunities in the local community with respect to jobs and skills training at all levels of the production process.”

Bray is the home of British horror specialist Hammer Films, which moved to the site in 1951 and became known for movies such as The Mummy, The Curse of Frankenstein, and Dracula.

Amazon’s A$12.65 billion deal to acquire MGM Studios in 2021 was its second-largest acquisition ever, behind Whole Foods. Terms of the Bray Film Studios deal were not disclosed.

The deal has been welcomed by the UK labour government too. “From Rocketman to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, for 70 years Bray Studios has brought us some of cinema’s most iconic moments,” said UK culture secretary Lisa Nandy. “We are determined to support the huge potential for economic growth in our creative industries. This vote of confidence by Amazon MGM Studios will ensure that one of our leading film studios continues to play a crucial role in our first-class screen industries. It will deliver a major investment in skills and infrastructure to enhance our status as Europe’s top filmmaking destination.”