Zepp Health-owned Amazfit is tapping into Australia’s booming HYROX and hybrid fitness market with the local launch of its new flagship Balance 3 smartwatch.

ChannelNews attended the launch at Coogee Diggers in Sydney, where guests tested the wearable’s fitness tracking through a series of HYROX-inspired challenges supervised by a coach.

Designed for athletes who combine strength training, endurance and recovery, the Balance 3 centres on a new HybridCharge feature. It combines training load, physical recovery, stress and everyday demands into a single score out of 100.

The system draws on three measurements: BioCharge for energy and recovery, LifeLoad for factors such as stress, travel fatigue and illness and Training Load for exercise strain.

Zepp Coach provides personalised guidance and structured workouts, while Weekly Focus and Training Balance show how exercise is distributed across strength, endurance and recovery.

The watch, priced at A$519, includes dedicated HYROX training and race-day tools developed through Amazfit’s role as the fitness competition’s official global wearable partner. HYROX events combine eight one-kilometre runs with eight functional workout stations.

“Australians aren’t just training one way anymore,” Amazfit APAC general manager Robbie Wu said. “It’s strength one day, a long run the next and recovery wedged in around work and life.”

The Balance 3 features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire glass, with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Its stainless-steel construction has passed six military-grade durability tests, while water resistance is rated at 10ATM.

Other specs include dual-band GPS, offline maps, Bluetooth calling, Wi-Fi connectivity and 64GB of storage for music and podcasts.

Amazfit claims up to 21 days of typical battery life or 55 hours when using its high-accuracy GPS mode. Its BioTracker 6.0 sensor monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, sleep and heart rate variability.

The launch follows Amazfit opening its dedicated Australian online store in July. Its initial range was led by the $239 Active 3 Premium smartwatch and $166 screen-free Helio Strap.

Amazfit says it has sold more than 200 million devices globally and has 42 million daily active users across more than 90 countries.