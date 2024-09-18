Australian mobile services provider Amaysim has entered into the home internet market with Amaysim NBN.

Amaysim has introduced four NBN plans for Australian households, with plans starting from A$60 per month.

The basic Quick As plan has download speeds of 25MBps and upload speeds of up to 8MBps, while the top end Superfast As plan has a download speed of up to 240MBps and upload speeds of up to 22MBps.

Amaysim says that it is offering customers the flexibility to switch or cancel without the constraints of lock-in contracts.

Existing Amaysim mobile users have introductory price offers when choosing to get on to the Amaysim Home Internet services.

The company is also allowing customers to carry over their existing modem to reduce the setup costs of switching to Amaysim.

It is offering customers the chance to cancel their connection within the first 30 days too.

Since the announcement of its new home internet services in late July, it claims that it received over 25,000 expressions of interest, with nearly 1,200 customers already signed up for beta testing.

The company said that research commissioned by it indicated that while 92 per cent of Australians have broadband at home, 60 per cent are actively seeking more affordable options, and 70 per cent are open to switching providers for better value and service reliability, which is what prompted it to enter this space.

Also, consumer dissatisfaction with the major NBN providers, which control almost 50 per cent of the market, was also evident in the research with grievances including high prices, slow speeds, and unreliable service.

“Our entrance into the NBN market isn’t just about expanding our services. We are committing to changing the way Australians experience home internet. Our recent research findings clearly show Australians are tired of overpaying for subpar service,” said Vir Inder Nath, Vice President of Amaysim.

“Amaysim is here to offer something better — fast, affordable, and reliable home internet that puts control back in the hands of the customer. Just as we have challenged the mobile market, we’re ready to disrupt the home internet landscape with the same dedication to value and customer love that has won us the loyalty of close to two million Aussies.”

Another major telco in the country, Optus, this week began to push its 5G services as an alternative to NBN for home internet. It introduced 5G Standalone (5G SA) for its home internet service that it says will expand a potential customer base of two million homes and businesses to 3.6 million. 5G SA is currently available to eligible customers who have a new Optus plug and play Ultra WiFi 5G modem, and who sign up to a new Optus 5G home internet plan. All other existing customers using an Optus Ultra WiFi 5G modem on eligible plans will gain access to 5G SA in late 2024.