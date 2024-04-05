HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ALDI Starts Selling Solar Kits

ALDI Starts Selling Solar Kits

By | 5 Apr 2024

ALDI has started selling 200W solar kits, which are portable, and easy to use, perfectly ideal for camping.

They’re tough and durable, and include a solar mat, solar charge controller, a USB port, 2 Anderson plugs, 2 alligator clips, and a 30cm cable with an Anderson plug.

The solar mat provides 200W power, suitable for charging multiple devices, running appliances, and maintaining batteries for outdoors.

It’s been constructed from 1680D canvas, and is robust, double the strength of other mats. It’s able to withstand rugged conditions, making it ideal for hiking, camping, and living off the grid.

It also has adjustable panels, with built in legs allowing the user to angle the panels towards the sun, to maximise efficiency.

The system comes with a 15A 5-stage digital controller, which can manage the charging process, and prevent overcharging.

Not to mention, it’s portable. So, whether the user is camping, boating, hiking, or doing some other outdoor activity, they can fold the mat up, carry it, and set it up wherever there is sun.

This solar kit is retailing for A$229 at ALDI, either online or in store.

It’s important to note that prices could vary between stores, and stocks are limited.



