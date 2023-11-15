Starting November 22 and lasting till November 25, ALDI is bringing back its yearly Black Wednesday Special Buys sale for 2023, which will include a bevy of bargains from a 7Ultra high definition 70” 4K UHD Smart TV with WebOS for $629 to a Lenovo 10.61” M10 Plus Tablet for $199.

To maximise their foot traffic, other new sales will be released in store on Saturday, November 25, as the ALDI sale continues.

Other great value sales items include an 80cm LG Ultra HD Monitor for $349, a range of DeLonghi kettles, toasters and coffee machines, which are $69 each and up, a $159 Gaming Chair, and a Gaming Desk with LED Light for $199.

“We know that Black Friday is a big moment on the retail calendar, so in the spirit of giving customers even more bang for their buck we’ve started the sale a whole two days early!” ALDI’s shopping expert Kylie Warnke has previously said of the store’s Black Friday specials.

“ALDI’s Black Wednesday is the kickoff to Christmas gifting, where well-organised Aussies can snag seriously amazing deals in preparation for the big day.”