HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ALDI Starts Holidays Early With Black Wednesday Sale

ALDI Starts Holidays Early With Black Wednesday Sale

By | 15 Nov 2023

Starting November 22 and lasting till November 25, ALDI is bringing back its yearly Black Wednesday Special Buys sale for 2023, which will include a bevy of bargains from a 7Ultra high definition 70” 4K UHD Smart TV with WebOS for $629 to a Lenovo 10.61” M10 Plus Tablet for $199.

To maximise their foot traffic, other new sales will be released in store on Saturday, November 25, as the ALDI sale continues.

Other great value sales items include an 80cm LG Ultra HD Monitor for $349, a range of DeLonghi kettles, toasters and coffee machines, which are $69 each and up, a $159 Gaming Chair, and a Gaming Desk with LED Light for $199.

“We know that Black Friday is a big moment on the retail calendar, so in the spirit of giving customers even more bang for their buck we’ve started the sale a whole two days early!” ALDI’s shopping expert Kylie Warnke has previously said of the store’s Black Friday specials.

“ALDI’s Black Wednesday is the kickoff to Christmas gifting, where well-organised Aussies can snag seriously amazing deals in preparation for the big day.”



About Post Author
Group Editor
, ,
You may also like
These Aldi Tech Purchases Are The Way To Go
Supermarkets Are Watching You In Ways You Don’t Know
Demand For Premium Jura Coffee Machines Growing At The Good Guys & JB Hi Fi
New ALDI “Corner” Stores Will Still Have Specials
Ecovacs Cleans Up After iRobot Crashes
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NSW Police Blame 000 For Not Attending Accidents
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:David Ackery Replacement Named At Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
1.4M Aussies Scammed In Black Friday Deals
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
Uniden Launches Next-Gen Handheld UHF Devices
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
New xMEMS Micro Speaker Uses Navy Sonar Tech
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NSW Police Blame 000 For Not Attending Accidents
Latest News
/
November 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
NSW Police officers have been caught out lying after claiming that  000 operators failed to notify them of a hit...
Read More