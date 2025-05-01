Home > Latest News > Aldi Special Buys Delivering Big Profits & Huge Dividens For Parent Company

Aldi Special Buys Delivering Big Profits & Huge Dividens For Parent Company

By | 1 May 2025

Aldi who are raking in millions selling ‘Special Buys’ a business that is driving the operations of multiple CE and appliance distributors has doubled their Australian profits.

The business has not said how much Special Buys contributed to their $12.1 billion in sales, which was up $1.5 billion from the $10.6 billion generated in 2022.

The Company who paid an out a bumper $480M dividend to its parent group Hofer KG Austria, grew in the financials to December 31, 2023, has not said what impact US tariffs will have on their Special Buys business with goods sourced from a multitude of manufacturers in Asia.

The last dividend payment was up from $320 in the prior year.

Hofer is the brand name for Aldi stores in Austria and Slovenia. Since then, Aldi has flagged plans to pay another $1 billion in dividends to Hofer KG, according to the accounts.

This year so far, it has already paid $360 million to Hofer, on top of $500 million it paid previously.

Sone analysts believe that impacted Chinese manufacturers who supply distributors who in turn supply Aldi will ether close their operations or lift the cost of goods going into European UK and Australian markets.

The surge in profit to $402 million from $177.3 million in 2022 is a record for the Company who is selling millions of dollars’ worth of appliances TV’s tools and clothing in Australia.

Inflation issues and Cost-of-living pressures have helped Aldi to gain market share in Australia, with shoppers choosing their value CE and appliance products. The Company also recently moved to sell a total Aldi solar solution in a trial at a Melbourne store.

Aldi is investing in its logistics capabilities under its chief executive, Anna McGrath.

She took over from Australian Tom Daunt, who in June 2023 was elevated to worldwide joint managing director role.



