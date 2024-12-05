On December 14, Aldi will feature the Uniden iGO Play 10 Wireless CarPlay smart dash display as part of its Special Buy products.

Priced at $169, the 10.26-inch portable touchscreen can be used either in full-screen or split-screen mode and integrates with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in any vehicle.

The Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled device can be controlled using voice commands which prevents drivers from being distracted and having to take their hands off the wheel.

Its navigation system is compatible with Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze as well as other mapping apps.

Users can play songs, podcasts or audiobooks via Spotify and Apple Music directly through the screen which is mounted on your dashboard and draws power from the car.

The built-in FM transmitter allows users to tune their FM radio to a preset frequency so the audio can be played from the Uniden iGO Play 10 through the car’s speakers.

Users can also dial numbers, check their calendar, read and send messages, and engage in online meetings without having to touch the screen. It supports a 256GB microSD card.

Over the last few months, Uniden has expanded its range of offerings in Australia including a range of new baby monitors as well as a range of new security cameras that are notable in that they do not involve surprise subscriptions or additional ongoing charges.

A recent change in the leadership of Uniden in the region saw Damon Gardner appointed to the role of executive general manager for Uniden Oceania.