Aldi is selling the award winning Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam soundbar for $229 the same speaker is on sale at specialist audio dealers afor $799.

The offering which is part of this weeks specials at Aldi is $570 cheaper than what NSW based Digital Cinema is selling the same sound bar for with Aldi moving to sell more branded products from organisations such as Delonghi, Cygnett, Harmon Kardon and Sony as well as LG Electronics.

No explanation has been given for the massive price difference of the Harman Kardon sound bar.

he Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700 was named Best Smart Soundbar in the EISA Awards in 2020/2021 for its exceptional blend of slick design, user-friendly features, and sonic prowess.

Described as delivering a clear, powerful sound that incorporates an immersive entertainment experience it comes with with HDMI ARC and optical ports.

It also incorporates Multibeam audio technology that creates a wider soundstage, so you’ll hear every audio detail across multiple applications whether gaming or simply playing music or watching a movie.

The soundbar also comes with the Google Home app for iOS and Android capability, allowing users to easily set up and manage all their Harman Kardon Citation speakers.

All speakers support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections.