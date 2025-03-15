Home > Latest News > Aldi Selling Top End Harman Kardon Soundbar For $229 Hundreds Off Normal Price

Aldi Selling Top End Harman Kardon Soundbar For $229 Hundreds Off Normal Price

By | 15 Mar 2025

Aldi is selling the award winning Harman Kardon Citation Multibeam soundbar for $229 the same speaker is on sale at specialist audio dealers afor $799.

The offering which is part of this weeks specials at Aldi is $570 cheaper than what NSW based Digital Cinema is selling the same sound bar for with Aldi moving to sell more branded products from organisations such as Delonghi, Cygnett, Harmon Kardon and Sony as well as LG Electronics.

No explanation has been given for the massive price difference of the Harman Kardon sound bar.

he Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 700 was named Best Smart Soundbar in the EISA Awards in 2020/2021 for its exceptional blend of slick design, user-friendly features, and sonic prowess.

Described as delivering a clear, powerful sound that incorporates an immersive entertainment experience it comes with with HDMI ARC and optical ports.

It also incorporates Multibeam audio technology that creates a wider soundstage, so you’ll hear every audio detail across multiple applications whether gaming or simply playing music or watching a movie.

The soundbar also comes with the Google Home app for iOS and Android capability, allowing users to easily set up and manage all their Harman Kardon Citation speakers.

All speakers support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
