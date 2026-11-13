First it was Qantas slashing jobs now Aldi is cutting hundreds of jobs around the world as they move to centralis operations across its international business including Australia.

The big German retailer is looking to cut up to 150 roles within its technology division, following 103 redundancies across its finance and administration teams earlier this year.

Known for their centre isle specials the retailer is also slashing 20 buying director rolls with key distributors set to be used to source goods for the business.

According to Retail Gazette in the UK the cuts form part of a wider restructuring programme by Aldi’s German parent company, which is seeking to reduce costs by consolidating back-office functions across its international operations.

Aldi has been moving finance, procurement and administrative work overseas, including to India, through a partnership with outsourcing firm Genpact.

Further redundancies could follow, with consultations over payroll positions reportedly expected in the coming months.

According to senior management the move will not impact their plans to open new stores or that their in store operations will b e affected.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Across our international business, we continuously review all aspects of our operations to ensure we operate simply, efficiently and use our global scale to deliver on that promise.”

The spokesperson added that changes were being introduced gradually and following consultation, with support available for affected employees.

In July 2024 Genpact announced a new multi-year engagement with ALDI SÜD to accelerate and support the continued transformation of its retail operations in the U.S. and Australia.

The US and Australia are where Aldi Süd is piloting the introduction of its new, predominantly SAP-based technology landscape under the project name Ahead.

That makes Sydney an obvious place to ask about cuts say observers.

When Aldi last reported earlier this year, they said that revenue rose 4.8% in 2025, to $13.9bn, while net profit fell to $337m from $417m the year before. The fall was put down to soaring wages and higher inventory costs.

This did not stop Aldi distributing a dividend of A$400 million to its parent company, matching the payout made the previous year.

Currently Aldi has 600 stores nationally, and holds 9% of supermarket grocery sales nationally.

In comparison Costco’s Australian profit rose 39.4% to about $389.1 million in the year ending August 31, 2025, they have less stores than Aldi.