In a new legal clash, British soft drinks company Robinsons is taking Aldi to the High Court, accusing the German discount supermarket chain of trademark infringement.

The dispute centers around Aldi’s ‘Sun Quench Squirty Squash’, which Robinsons claims bears a striking resemblance to its own Mini squash range.

Filed on March 19, the claim alleges that Aldi has infringed Robinsons’ trademark and engaged in “passing off,” suggesting that the design of Aldi’s product could mislead consumers into believing they are purchasing the more established Robinsons brand.

The case is being represented by intellectual property law firm Stobbs, which also handled a high-profile lawsuit last year for rival Marks & Spencer (M&S). The legal firm successfully argued against Aldi in a dispute over the retailer’s festive “light-up” gin liqueur bottle, further cementing their reputation in these retail lookalike cases.

This latest development marks another chapter in Aldi’s ongoing legal battles over its product designs. Just earlier this year, the supermarket lost a trademark infringement case with cider maker Thatchers over Aldi’s Cloudy Lemon Cider. The Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Thatchers, with Aldi vowing to appeal the decision.

Aldi, which is known for offering private-label products as affordable alternatives to branded items, has yet to comment on the Robinsons case. However, the supermarket has a history of legal skirmishes over product likenesses. In 2022, it faced a lawsuit from M&S over its Colin the Caterpillar cake, which resulted in an out-of-court settlement.

Legal experts suggest that the outcome of the Robinsons case could have significant implications for other ongoing trademark disputes in the UK retail sector.

Varuni Paranavitane, counsel at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP, said: “This case, following the Thatchers ruling, is likely to set a new precedent in favor of brand owners, particularly with regard to lookalike products in the market.”