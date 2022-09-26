ALDI Australia has joined over 80 global businesses in endorsing the call for a global plastics treaty to end plastic pollution.

The Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, which also includes financial institutions, and non-governmental organisations, is pushing for the development of a legal UN treaty to end plastic pollution, calling for “an ambitious and effective global agreement to accelerate progress towards a circular economy in which plastic never becomes waste or pollution.”

Aldi joins Ikea, Walmart, and the below companies in the coalition.

ALDI Australia says this cements its commitment to sustainable business operations.

“As one of Australia’s largest grocery retailers we understand the important role we play in reducing our use of plastic and introducing more sustainable packaging within our own supply chains at a local and business level,” said ALDI Australia’s Director Corporate Responsibility, Daniel Baker.

“The plastics crisis doesn’t stop at our shores or even our oceans. This is a global challenge that needs a cohesive response and having a United Nations treaty with businesses around the world is essential to help solve this global crisis together.”