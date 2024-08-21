Home > Latest News > Airbnb’s New Smart Lock Options

Airbnb’s New Smart Lock Options

By | 21 Aug 2024

The integration of Yale and August smart locks with Airbnb is now live.

“Hosts can link compatible Yale and August smart locks to the Airbnb app, which will automatically send unique door codes to guests along with their trip details before arrival,” said Yale and August.

The door codes are only active during a guest’s reservation, and hosts can adjust for early check-in or late checkout from the Airbnb app, Yale and August said.

Yale and August integrates with Airbnb. Image: Supplied.

The new integration with Airbnb is compatible with Yale and August smart locks including the Yale Assure Lock 2 Collection, for hosts who replace their traditional locks altogether. 

“Guests can come and go using their unique door code during their stay without requiring a lock box or meetup to exchange keys,” said Yale and August.

Yale and August integrates with Airbnb. Image: Supplied.

“Hosts can also opt for more advanced smart lock technology for personal use at their properties with the fingerprint-powered Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch and the Apple home keys-enabled Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus.”

Retrofitting is possible. The Yale Approach Lock and the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock integrate with the Airbnb app. 

Yale and August integrates with Airbnb. Image: Supplied.

Hosts using the existing Airbnb integration with compatible smart locks via the August or Yale Access apps can now upgrade to this new integration by following the prompts available in the Airbnb app. 

The smart lock service via Airbnb is currently available in the US and Canada.



