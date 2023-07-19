HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > AI Powered iPhone App Now Free!

AI Powered iPhone App Now Free!

By | 19 Jul 2023

An AI-powered camera app for iPhones, Spectre has become free after previously costing $1.99, and uses AI stabilisation to capture long exposure photos without the need for a tripod.

The update also comes with the introduction of Pro version costing $4.99, which unlocks, 5,9,15, and 30 second exposures, while the free version only offers three second.

If the user had already purchased the app, they will get the Pro version for free with the update.

“Today we’re announcing a big update to our other camera app: Spectre. Two big changes today: Spectre is now free. And we’re introducing Spectre Pro – a free upgrade to our users, and a free download for everyone else.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Twitter Is Working On A Feature For Publishing Articles
New Threads Update Brings A ‘Follows’ Tab
Google Chat Gets Upgrade To Allow Up To 50,000 People
Gmail Users To Get Google Calendar’s Scheduling Feature
Asus Admits Thermal Issue With ROG Ally
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tanzanian Governments Reputation On The Line, After Major Win By Small OZ Resource Company.
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
Ahead Of The New Pixel 8 Pro Launch, Details Tweeted
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
Twitter Is Working On A Feature For Publishing Articles
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
More Ads Coming For LG TV’s As They Upgrade Web OS
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
New Threads Update Brings A ‘Follows’ Tab
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tanzanian Governments Reputation On The Line, After Major Win By Small OZ Resource Company.
Latest News
/
July 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The reputation of the Tanzanian Government is on the line today, after a small Australian Company Indiana Resources, that has...
Read More