Home > Latest News > After 26 Years, Apple Kingpin Said To Be Powering Down

After 26 Years, Apple Kingpin Said To Be Powering Down

By | 10 Oct 2024

Six months after veteran Apple engineering mandarin Dan Riccio (on screen right, above) reportedly told colleagues he was ready to pack it in, it appears to have to come pass.

Riccio joined Apple in 1998 and is credited by the company with taking a leading role in designing, developing and engineering “almost all of Apple’s products”.

“From the first generation iMac to the more recent 5G iPhone lineup, M1-based Macs, and AirPods Max, Riccio built the Hardware Engineering teams and scaled Apple’s ability to innovate across multiple new product lines with the highest quality,” Apple says.

After joining Apple 26 years ago as a leader on the Product Design team, Riccio became Vice President of iPad Hardware Engineering in 2010.

In 2012 he joined the executive team as the leader of Hardware Engineering. But now Bloomberg is reporting that Riccio will have cleaned out his desk and unplugged all his devices by the end of October.

In January 2021 announced that Riccio would “transition to a new role focusing on a new project and reporting to CEO Tim Cook”. His role on the executive team went to John Ternus, who became the Hardware Engineering leader. 

Riccio worked on Apple Vision Pro, an augmented and virtual reality headset with the company’s first 3D camera. It allowed users to capture spatial photos and videos in 3D, “then relive those cherished moments like never before with immersive Spatial Audio”. You can watch movies or play games with the screen appearing “at remarkable scale”.

“Working at Apple has been the opportunity of a lifetime, spent making the world’s best products with the most talented people you could imagine,” said Riccio in 2021.

“Next up, I’m looking forward to doing what I love most — focusing all my time and energy at Apple on creating something new and wonderful …”

Vision Pro was released in Australia in July, with prices starting at $5,999.

“Every innovation Dan has helped Apple bring to life has made us a better and more innovative company,” Cook has said of Riccio.

Riccio should retire an incredibly wealthy man. In 2016 CNN reported that with bonuses, he earned US$25 million in 2015.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Vision Pro Users Suffer Health Issues
Apple Vision Pro Headsets Returned After Headache And Eye Strain Complaints
Disney+ Adding 3D Movies To Apple Vision Pro Soon
Belkin Battery Clip Coming Soon For Upcoming Apple Vision Pro
Apple Patents Earphones That Double As Speakers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Dell Abruptly Cancels Work-From-Home Policy
Latest News
/
October 10, 2024
/
Focal’s New Cans Aimed At Those Who Listen For A Living
Latest News
/
October 10, 2024
/
Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Vacuum & Wash Robot
Philips Enters Robot Vacuum Cleaner Market
Latest News
/
October 10, 2024
/
PC Shipments Drop By 1.7 Million As ‘Market Takes A Breather’
Latest News
/
October 10, 2024
/
Major Watch Brand Hacked, New Product Launch Delayed
Latest News
/
October 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dell Abruptly Cancels Work-From-Home Policy
Latest News
/
October 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell sent employees into panic mode last week by mandating they return to the office five days a week –...
Read More