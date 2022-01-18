Singapore-based cryptocurrency marketplace Crypto.com has signed a $25 million, five-year sponsorship deal with the AFL and AFLW.

The deal sees the marketplace score the exclusive naming rights partner for the ‘Crypto.com AFL Score Review’, across the entire season and the finals.

The overall league naming rights deal for the AFL is still held by Toyota, who pay a cool $18.5 million each year.

“We are committed to investing in Australia, a key market and leader in cryptocurrency adoption contributing to our rapid growth of over 10 million users globally,” said Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek.

“The AFL and AFLW are perfect platforms to associate ourselves with Australian sports and culture. It is by far the most popular spectator sport in the country that has been played for over 150 years, a rich history that uniquely brings Australians together in a way that we are truly inspired by.”

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said: “Crypto.com has partnered with a number of elite sporting codes across the world and the AFL is proud to be the first Australian sports league and elite women’s competition globally to work alongside an organisation that shares our passion to progress the future of elite sport and technology.”

Rogers said this deal “marks one of the most significant corporate partner deals since the COVID-19 pandemic” and will “strengthen our industry as we continue to recover and rebuild key growth areas our game”.