A new South Korean TV war is rolling out with Samsung and LG Electronics facing new competition for s4K TV sales from Hyundai who are better known for their high-quality cars.

Ironically Samsung has a foot in both camps with the new TVs, which are now on sale at the JB Hi Fi owned The Good Guys featuring the Samsung owned Tizen operating system, they also come with three years warranty.

Distributed by Tempo Australia the new range includes a and shortly a brand new 75”-inch QLED TV.

The 55″ model is selling for $699 while the 65″ model is a tad over $1,000 at 1,099.

Outside of Australia Hyundai TVs are proving extremely popular due to the fact that the quality is controlled Hyundai a South Korean Company whose appliances, TVs and motor vehicles are known for their finished manufacturing quality and competitive pricing.

Recently the Company released a new family of TVs based on OLED panels, which boast stunning colour depth and increased contrast. At this stage it’s not known when these models will be released in Australia.

Hyundai claims that due to the use of advanced OLED technology, the new 4K TVs convey a more realistic image than traditional LED panels, and also amaze with a colour gamut of more than 1 billion shades.

For the Australian market Hyundai in partnership with Tempo have chosen to launch the range featuring QLED TV technology.

Quantum dot-based TVs, and that Quantum dot material is what makes QLED TVs different from conventional Full HD TVs and cheap TV’s sold by the likes of Blaupunkt, and EKO.

So, what is a Quantum dot? Quantum dots are ultra-fine semiconductor materials of nanoscale size.

Quantum dots are able to emit precise coloured light because particle sizes adjust at quantum-level velocities, resulting in accurate and efficient light emissions.

This is the main reason why QLED technology is synonymous with tremendous improvements in overall picture quality during the past year.

Technical Specifications

Screen Technology: QLED

Screen Type: LCD TV with LED backlight.

Screen Size (Inches): 50″ 55″ & 65″ inch.

Resolution Type: UHD

Display Resolution (px): 3840 x 2160.

Colour Technology: QLED

TV Processor: Tizen

HDR Format: HDR10

Refresh Rate (Hz): 60 Hz

Motion Rate: 60 Hz

Sound: 28W

Smart TV: Yes

Smart TV Operating System: Tizen Smart TV

Series: UHDQLDZEN

Weight With Stand (kg): 11.2kg

Weight Without Stand (kg): 11kg

Additional Features: Bluetooth Remote with Voice Assistant Record Live TV

What’s In The Box:

01 x 55″ UHD Tizen TV 01 x Magic Remote 02 x AA Batteries 01 x Full Color User Manual 1 x Quick Start Guide.

Manufacturer’s Warranty: 3 years