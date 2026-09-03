AEG is undergoing a major brand reset driven by a new marketing position that “Challenges the Expected” the Electrolux owned Company is also developing a new consumer concept called “The Art of Hosting” attendees at their IFA 207 press conference heard.

This strategy translates into simplifying complex tasks, allowing users to focus on creating memorable experiences for dinner guests.

The Electrolux owned brand is moving away from general-purpose appliances towards highly specialized products that automate complex cooking processes .

The highlight is the world premiere of the AEG 7000 Series OnePot Pasta hob, which automatically cooks pasta al dente in about 15 minutes with minimal user input .

This follows last year’s successful PizzaExpert oven, suggesting a clear direction of launching “dish-specific” appliances . This is part of a broader ambition to use technology to reduce complexity in the kitchen, and future development is expected to continue in this direction .

Elevating Small Appliances to Design Statements

AEG is also making a strategic push into the small appliances segment, aiming to position them as essential design objects rather than just functional tools.

The newly launched AEG Design Collection is the centerpiece of this effort, praised for its “architecturally inspired” clarity and having already won a Red Dot Design Award for its six products .

Key items include the 3-in-1 Pizza Oven with Air Fry, a toaster, a kettle, and coffee machines, all sharing a cohesive design language .

High Performance in Compact Formats

AEG is emphasizing that smaller products can deliver “big results” .

This is demonstrated by the new ultra-light AEG ErgoMini handheld vacuum, weighing just 0.55kg, and the ultra-slim AEG Trilobite 8000 GEN2 robot vacuum, which is only 7.89cm high to clean under low furniture .

🧺 4. Reaffirming Premium Expertise in Laundry Care

AEG is also reinforcing its premium status by highlighting its long-standing partnership with The Woolmark Company.

The brand has a broad range of Woolmark-certified washing machines, dryers, and washer-dryers, including the first to achieve the highest “Woolmark Green” certification for dryers . This focus on “wool anxiety” emphasizes the brand’s commitment to providing confidence and superior care for delicate fabrics .

This new direction is seen as a continuation of a successful repositioning, with AEG reported as “the fastest-growing brand in Germany” with double-digit growth over the last two years.

Overall, the company is moving away from complexity and towards intuitive, premium solutions that help users become more confident and creative hosts clam management.

Leandro Jasiocha CEO for the EMEA region at Electrolux framed the new AEG strategy as being built around removing unnecessary complexity from everyday household routines.

The emphasis shifted from raw technical specs to consumer-centric outcomes that include faster cycles, intuitive software, and appliances that learn or upgrade after purchase like modern smartphones.

Major new products included the AEG 7000 Series OnePot Pasta Hob which we exclusively revealed earlier this week.

Billed as the world’s first hob with a dedicated pasta cooking function AEG management claims that a pasta and sauce is prepared automatically in 15 minutes without constant watching, backed by blind sensory tests from the University of Gastronomic Sciences of Pollenzo.

The Company also introduced An ultra-lightweight (0.55 kg) cordless vacuum featuring cyclonic suction designed for quick cleanups.

Also announced was the AEG Trilobite 8000 GEN2 Robot Vacuum which is ultra-thin (7.89 cm) robot vacuum and mop offering automated self-drying and up to 40% increased suction power.

There was also a big focus was on software & new Interfaces including QuickSelect 2.0, an updated dishwasher interface that reduces program choices to a single slider.

You simply move left for a faster wash, or right for maximum energy efficiency.

AEG also teased further integration with their AI Cooking Companion ecosystem for expanding dish-specific cooking automated programs.