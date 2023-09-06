HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Advanced Paris Audio Will Deliver Higher ASP Than Cambridge Audio Claims Synergy

By | 6 Sep 2023

The loss of Cambridge Audio appears not to be an issue for Melbourne based distributor Synergy Audio who from October 1 will distribute the Advanced Paris range of audio products, which Synergy management believes will deliver better returns for the business than Cambridge audio products which are set to be distributed by Busisoft.

According to Phil Sayer CEO of Synergy Audio, Cambridge Audio products maxed out at around $2,500 while the Advanced Audio range has products that will retail for over $14,500.

“I would rather sell less and make more profit than what we did with Cambridge audio which despite being sold in mass retail in Europe had struggled to be ranged by retailers such as JB Hi Fi or Harvey Norman in Australia with the specialist channel supporting the brand for more than a decade.

During the past two years and following a major capital investment, the European brand that manufactures CD players, Network Streamers, all in one integrated amplifier including Pre and Power Amplifiers (both stereo and mono block) have managed to totally redesign their range of products.

This has resulted in a range that Sawyer describes as affordable and “incredibly advanced”.

“Advance Paris is a premium French brand specializing in high fidelity components since 1995. Their new range of hi-fi components bring unmatched price points, features and outstanding quality to hi-fi enthusiasts and music lovers alike” claims Sawyer.

“The speed at which things happen in this Company is amazing. Today they are one of the most exciting and innovative companies to join the top-tier of global hi-fi brands in recent years” he added.

“While the company is over 25 years old, the current range is truly remarkable. The combination of feature-set, performance and price points are unique in the market”.

Sawyer believes that dealers who stock this range will see a major increase in ASP over what they achieved selling Cambridge Audio products.

Dimitri Peucelle the CEO of Advance Audio spent 17 years as a senior executive at UK Company Dyson where he was responsible for their European success.

He said, “We are thrilled to cooperate with Synergy Audio Visual for the launch of Advance Paris in Australia as we endeavor at developing the highest standards for hi-fi lovers while ensuring our technology exceeds expectations”.

“Our new range developed during the last two years, years has been the trigger for a world-wide recognition, we now look forward to sharing our range of products which bring a high level of audiophile features for music lovers” he said.

He added “We look forward to growing Advance Paris’ business in Australia and to bringing their formidable technologies to enthusiasts and music-lovers alike”.

Sawyer claims that the addition of Advance Paris product underpins Synergy Audio Visual’s role as the leading independent importer and distributor of premium audio and video products for Australia.

Advance Paris products will be available via Synergy’s specialist retailer network from 1 October 2023 and are available for pre-order at this stage.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
