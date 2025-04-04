French audio manufacturer Advance Paris has announced its Link range of hi-fi cables. The lineup includes speaker, RCA, XLR, subwoofer, Toslink optical digital, and coaxial cables.

The Link cable range is designed to offer high-end sound quality at competitive price points, and will appeal to those looking for easy-to-install high-end cables.

They feature Ohno Continuous Cast (OCC) copper for ultra-pure signal transmission and clear, accurate sound reproduction. High-quality metal plugs reportedly provide durable and reliable connections.

The Link series has an impedance rating of 50 ohms for analog and 75 ohms for digital cables. All of the cables in this series utilise a black woven nylon sheath designed to provide protection against interference.

They are designed to integrate into various audio systems, connecting preamplifiers, amplifiers, loudspeakers and source components.

The range includes speaker cables (models L-LS3, L-LS4, and L-LS5), subwoofer cables (L-SUB3, L-SUB5, and L-SUB10), analog stereo RCA (L-RCA0.5, L-RCA1.5) and XLR cables (L-XLR0.5, L-XLR1.5), as well as digital cables including coaxial (L-COAX1, L-COAX2) and optical Toslink cables (L-OPT1, L-OPT2).

The Link series will officially debut internationally at AXPONA (April 11–13, 2025) and then at the Munich High End Show in May.

Advance Paris is distributed in Australia by Synergy Audio Visual. ChannelNews has reached out to Synergy to determine local availability and pricing.

Indicative pricing comes from those that have been announced for the EU. In the EU, the speaker cables range from €299(A$527)-€399(A$703), the subwoofer cables are priced between €99(A$174)-€199 (A$351), the analog stereo cables RCA cost from €79(A$139)-€ 99(A$174), analog stereo XLR cables range from €159(A$280)-€199 (A$351), while digital co-axial RCA cables are priced from €79(A$139)-€99 (A$174) and digital optical RCA cables range from €49(A$86)-€79 (A$139).