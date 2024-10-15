The director and video editor believe the scene is three or four seconds short. The main character needs to stare off into the middle distance a little longer, just to ram home the point. But the cast and crew are long gone, onto the next job.

In the world Adobe is building, this will not be an issue if the editor is working with Premiere Pro. They’ll simply drag the end of the scene to the right by the required number of seconds, click a button, and wait for the AI to generate an extension of the scene.

Adobe has used its “creativity conference” Adobe Max to announce the beta availability of Premiere Pro’s first set of Firefly-powered video editing workflows, powered by the new Firefly Video Model (beta).

Adobe is promising enhancements and upgrades to the app’s performance and user experience.

New features – “generally available” to Premiere Pro customers from today – include Generative Extend (beta), which the company says “addresses a common but complex challenge in video editing by making it easy for video professionals to extend clips to cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions and hold on shots longer for perfectly timed edits”.

The new upgrades in Premiere Pro will triple export speeds, contain performance upgrades and anew colour management system, an “enhanced” 3D workspace and “powerful new metadata and asset workflows” across Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io.

“We believe our Firefly Video Model will revolutionise video editing in ways that video professionals are going to love,” said Ashley Still, Senior Vice President of Digital Media at Adobe.

Adobe says it has spent the last year collaborating with professional video editors so as to better understand how generative AI “can solve real problems in their work”.

“A common challenge that surfaced throughout this community engagement was the ability to create new media from an existing clip to help fine-tune edits, hold on a shot for an extra beat or add a few frames to cover a transition.

“The Firefly-powered Generative Extend tool (beta), now available in Premiere Pro (beta), was designed to make shots a little bit longer by generating entirely new frames at the beginning or end of a clip.”

Adobe says it can also be used to extend audio clips to “create ambient ‘room tone’” to smooth out audio edits, and that the Firefly Video Model (beta) is designed to be safe for commercial use.

“Adobe trained its Firefly generative AI models on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock and public domain content. In addition, Adobe’s AI features undergo an AI Ethics Impact Assessment to ensure that they meet the company’s AI Ethics principles of accountability, responsibility and transparency.

“Content Credentials, which act like a ‘nutrition label’ for digital content to show how it was created and edited, are applied to select Firefly-powered features such as Generative Extend and Firefly Video Model outputs to indicate the use of generative AI.”

Adobe has announced expanded support for more Canon, Sony, ARRI and RED cameras, allowing users to import natives files and start editing.

The Firefly Video Model is in limited public beta on firefly.adobe.com. During this limited public beta, generations are free.

Adobe says it will share more information about Firefly video generation offers and pricing when the Firefly Video Model moves out of limited public beta.