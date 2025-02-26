Adobe has launched its new mobile Photoshop app for iPhones and has said that it will release an Android version soon.

Its new iOS Photoshop app includes many of the design, editing, and generative AI tools found on its desktop version.

To help facilitate users who use both the web and the mobile versions of the app, the company has introduced a new Photoshop Mobile & Web plan, available via the App Store.

The mobile and web apps are designed with similar user experiences, and files automatically sync so you can seamlessly work across both apps.

The company noted that for existing Photoshop desktop subscribers, Photoshop on iPhone and Photoshop on the web are included are part of their subscriptions.

While Photoshop Express was available on mobile devices since 2010, the new dedicated app attempts to bring more functionality as well as bring it closer in terms of overall user experience to the desktop version.

The free version of the app gives users access to many popular Photoshop editing tools, including the Spot Healing Brush, Tap Select, layers, selections, masks, and features for compositing and blending images together.

It also provides Adobe Stock assets to directly integrate with Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Express, Lightroom, and Fresco, and includes Adobe’s Firefly-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand AI tools.

More premium features including Object Select, Magic Wand, Content Aware Fill, Clone Stamp, and the Remove Tool are offered for $12.99 per month, or $99 annually.

This premium Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan also includes light/dark adjustment options, advanced blend modes for controlling transparency, colour effects, styles, and integration with Photoshop on the web — alongside access to Generate Similar and Reference Image on the web-based platform, reported The Verge.

Apple recently acquired high-end photo-editing app Pixelmator. The Pro version of the app offers features similar to Adobe’s Photoshop, Illustrator and other programs, including layers and vectors.