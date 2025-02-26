Home > Latest News > Adobe Launches Photoshop App For iPhones

Adobe Launches Photoshop App For iPhones

By | 26 Feb 2025

Adobe has launched its new mobile Photoshop app for iPhones and has said that it will release an Android version soon.

Its new iOS Photoshop app includes many of the design, editing, and generative AI tools found on its desktop version.

To help facilitate users who use both the web and the mobile versions of the app, the company has introduced a new Photoshop Mobile & Web plan, available via the App Store.

The mobile and web apps are designed with similar user experiences, and files automatically sync so you can seamlessly work across both apps.

 

The company noted that for existing Photoshop desktop subscribers, Photoshop on iPhone and Photoshop on the web are included are part of their subscriptions.

While Photoshop Express was available on mobile devices since 2010, the new dedicated app attempts to bring more functionality as well as bring it closer in terms of overall user experience to the desktop version.

The free version of the app gives users access to many popular Photoshop editing tools, including the Spot Healing Brush, Tap Select, layers, selections, masks, and features for compositing and blending images together.

 

It also provides Adobe Stock assets to directly integrate with Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Express, Lightroom, and Fresco, and includes Adobe’s Firefly-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand AI tools.

More premium features including Object Select, Magic Wand, Content Aware Fill, Clone Stamp, and the Remove Tool are offered for $12.99 per month, or $99 annually.

 

This premium Photoshop Mobile and Web Plan also includes light/dark adjustment options, advanced blend modes for controlling transparency, colour effects, styles, and integration with Photoshop on the web — alongside access to Generate Similar and Reference Image on the web-based platform, reported The Verge.

Apple recently acquired high-end photo-editing app Pixelmator. The Pro version of the app offers features similar to Adobe’s Photoshop, Illustrator and other programs, including layers and vectors.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Adobe Launches New AI Video Generator Subscription Product
Adobe Premiere Pro Creating Vision Out Of Thin Air
Outrage As Canva Triples Subscription Price
CapCut (Image: Screenshot of website)
ByteDance’s CapCut Dominates Mobile Video Editing Market
New LG TVs Are Also Mirrors That Capture Data On Owners As Adobe Faces Wrath Over Their T&C’s
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Latest Inflation Figures Dampen Hopes For Back-To-Back Rate Cuts
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
Motorola g85 5G
Refurbished Smartphones Sales Growing Faster Than New
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
AMD’s Latest Ryzen Chips Expected To Lower PC Prices
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
Foxtel & Warner Still Mates Ahead Of Max Launch Foxtel Customers To Get Free Access
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
Microsoft Testing Free Ad-Supported Office For Windows Apps
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Latest Inflation Figures Dampen Hopes For Back-To-Back Rate Cuts
Latest News
/
February 26, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Annual headline inflation remained steady at 2.5% in January, but underlying inflation, which is the measure tracked by the Reserve...
Read More