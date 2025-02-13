Adobe has introduced a new product that will charge around A$0.82 per video generated using artificial intelligence.

The company’s new AI-specific subscriptions allows users to generate five-second videos.

In Australia, the Firefly Standard plan is priced at A$16.49 and the Firefly Pro costs A$49.49 per month. The Standard plan allows users to produce 20 five-second AI-generated videos, while the Pro plan allows them to develop 70 five-second AI-generated videos.

Generate Video (beta), powered by the Firefly Video Model, gives video creators tools to generate clips from a text prompt or image, use camera angles to control shots, create high images from 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements and develop custom motion design elements.

It supports 1080p resolution to start, with both a lower resolution ideation model for high-speed iteration and a 4K model for pro-level production expected to arrive soon.

The new service will generate videos in a resolution that is standard for high-definition TVs.

“We’re pricing it at a lower point right now for adoption,” Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer of Adobe’s creative software business, told Bloomberg. “If you do the math and look what’s out there, we’re competitive in the marketplace.”

The company claims that the Firefly Video model is the only generative AI video model that is IP-friendly and commercially safe.

Adobe has attempted to differentiate its AI through integration with its existing suite of creative tools including Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Express, making the process of transferring and editing AI-generated assets more seamless.

AI videos can be created on Adobe’s site, and the company previously launched a feature in video-editing app Premiere that uses AI to extend clips.

The new subscriptions also will let users generate unlimited AI photos and illustrations.

Credits that come with the subscription can be used for AI audio features, such as automatically translating speech.

Adobe said that its Firefly AI models had been used more than 18 billion times to generate photos and other media.

Adobe’s AI video generator is its answer to software being developed by its rivals including OpenAI whose Sora video generator develops video up to 20 seconds in length.