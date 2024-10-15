There was outrage a few weeks ago when Sydney-based Canva announced that it had hiked the subscription price for its design software by up to 300 per cent for some customers.

Now, one of its main competitors, Adobe, is following suit with price increases going into effect for thousands of customers in Australia.

On Monday, Adobe users in Australia received an email telling them that the price hike which was first announced last year will kick in from their next plan renewal date.

Below is a summary of the price increases:

Creative Cloud for individual single app plans:

• Annual billed monthly: Increase of A$3, from A$29.99 to A$32.99 per month

• Month-to-month: Increase of A$3.5, from A$45.99 to A$49.49 per month

• Annual prepaid: Increase of A$36.03, from A$343.07 to A$379.10 per year

Creative Cloud for individual All Apps plan:

• Annual billed monthly: Increase of A$8, from A$79.99 to A$87.99 per month

• Month-to-month: Increase of A$12, from A$119.99 to A$131.99 per month

• Annual prepaid: Increase of A$88.83, from A$871.07 to A$959.90 per year

The Adobe price hikes are being applied globally, and even students as well as teachers aren’t being spared.

Adobe has justified the price hike by noting that the membership now includes Adobe Firefly, a web app that uses generative AI; Adobe Firefly powered features in Photoshop and Illustrator; Adobe Express, the all-in-one app that accelerates your creation of social posts, videos, and PDFs while working with assets created in Photoshop and Illustrator; and other features such as Text Based Editing in Premiere Pro, Denoise in Lightroom, and Remove Tool in Photoshop.

Adobe this week also announced new AI-powered video editing tools for creators. The company’s Firefly Video Model is launching across a handful of new tools.

The first tool — Generative Extend — is launching in beta for Premiere Pro. It can be used to extend the end or beginning of footage, or make adjustments mid-shot, reported The Verge.

Clips can only be extended by two seconds, and can be generated at either 720p or 1080p at 24 FPS. It’ll extend sound effects and ambient “room tone” by up to ten seconds, for example, but not spoken dialog or music.

Two other video generation tools are launching on the web. Adobe’s Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video tools, first announced in September, are now rolling out as a limited public beta in the Firefly web app.

Users need to input a text description for what they want to generate and it can emulate a variety of styles.

Image-to-Video allows users to add a reference image alongside a text prompt. The company says that this could be used to make b-roll from images and photographs, or help visualise reshoots by uploading a still from an existing video. The maximum length of Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video clips is currently five seconds.