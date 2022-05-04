Activision-Blizzard, best known for creating the popular World of Warcraft and Overwatch franchises among others, have announced the launch of a Warcraft based mobile game called Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble seems to borrow heavily from Supercell’s Clash Royale mobile game, being free to play and allowing players to battle each other on well-known maps using known Warcraft characters and units.

Announced on Tuesday, the new game is bittersweet for fans of the game dev company, as Blizzard have decided to axe the other mobile project they were working on. The cancelled game would have resembled Pokémon Go, built upon augmented reality. Sources who revealed the cancellation of the second project have asked to remain anonymous.

Games that have copied Pokémon Go in the past, such as the Harry Potter and Minecraft AR games, have been unsuccessful, and may have indicated to Activision-Blizzard that it was a risky area to move into. Pokémon Go however, was massively successful upon launch.

After a disastrous few years, Activision-Blizzard are looking to rebuild their reputation and tap into the mobile market, which was valued at over $130.9 billion AUD last year ($93 billion USD). Activision are currently in court with the state of California over widespread allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, which CEO Bobby Kotkick was reported to be aware of.

Furthermore, Microsoft Corp.’s purchases of Activision-Blizzard has been approved by company shareholders. The company will be purchased for roughly $97.1 billion AUD ($69 billion USD).