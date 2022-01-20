HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Activision Blizzard Games Won't Be Microsoft Exclusive

Activision Blizzard Games Won’t Be Microsoft Exclusive

By | 20 Jan 2022

One of the biggest assumptions to come out of the proposed A$96 billion Microsoft acquisition of Blizzard Activision is that this will somehow be the nail in Sony’s coffin, with titles such as Overwatch and Call Of Duty becoming Xbox exclusives.

An FAQ sent to all Activision Blizzard employees, however, says that this isn’t the plan, and that the transaction is “about increasing the availability of Activision Blizzard’s content across more platforms.”

“Activision Blizzard’s games exist on a variety of platforms today, and we plan to continue supporting those communities moving forward,” the company explains.

“The transaction is about increasing the availability of Activision Blizzard’s content across more platforms. This is consistent with Microsoft’s commitment to giving players more choice to play the games they want, anywhere.”

Elsewhere in the FAQ, they note: “We will honour all existing commitments post close.

“As with Microsoft’s acquisition of Minecraft, we have no intent to remove any content from platforms where it exists today.”

 



