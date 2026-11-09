British audio manufacturer Acoustic Energy has overhauled its 500 Series loudspeaker range for 2026, introducing four models featuring upgraded carbon fibre drivers, new tweeters and redesigned cabinets.

The new line-up includes the AE500 bookshelf speaker, AE509 and AE520 floorstanders, and the AE507 LCR speaker designed for home cinema installations.

A major upgrade across the range is the introduction of a 29mm soft dome tweeter developed from technology used in Acoustic Energy’s flagship Corinium loudspeakers.

The new tweeter replaces the 25mm carbon fibre dome found in the previous generation, with Acoustic Energy claiming improved high-frequency performance, smoother sound reproduction and reduced distortion.

The company has also redesigned its carbon fibre midrange and bass drivers, introducing shallower cone profiles and revised motor systems to improve clarity and maintain more consistent performance at higher volumes.

Updated crossover networks are designed to improve timing and integration between drivers, while reshaped trapezoidal cabinets incorporate Acoustic Energy’s Resonance Suppression Composite construction to reduce unwanted vibrations.

The entry-level AE500 is a compact two-way standmount speaker featuring a 125mm carbon fibre mid/bass driver alongside the new tweeter.

Moving up the range, the AE509 floorstander uses two 125mm carbon fibre drivers arranged around the tweeter, delivering greater bass output while maintaining a relatively slim cabinet design.

The flagship AE520 receives the most significant changes, abandoning its previous five-driver configuration in favour of a three-way system incorporating two larger 165mm carbon fibre woofers, a dedicated 125mm midrange driver and the new soft dome tweeter.

Acoustic Energy claims the redesigned AE520 delivers bass extension down to 28Hz, while sensitivity has increased to 92dB.

A new addition is the AE507 LCR speaker, developed for use as a left, centre or right channel in home theatre systems.

Featuring a shallow 125mm cabinet, two carbon fibre drivers, a soft dome tweeter and a passive radiator, the AE507 is designed to offer flexible placement, including wall-mounted installations.

All four speakers feature refreshed styling and are available in Piano Gloss Black, Piano Gloss White and American Walnut finishes.

The redesigned Acoustic Energy 500 Series is expected to reach authorised dealers worldwide from December 2026.

Australian recommended retail pricing starts at $2,220 per pair for the AE500, rising to $5,125 for the AE509 and $7,350 for the flagship AE520.

Australian pricing for the AE507 has yet to be confirmed.