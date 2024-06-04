Acer has officially announced a brand-new range of business laptops that have been AI-enhanced, the TravelMate range.

These have been powered by the latest generation of processors, complete with built in NPUs, and offer enhanced security and connectivity features.

Each of these new business laptops come with Acer TravelMateSense, which provides quick access to device management settings and customisations, a new Acer Experience Zone for its AI features, and Copilot, which is accessible via a dedicated key.

Each model also offers advanced security and administration features, which ensure data is safeguarded with discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, biometric security, and a camera privacy shutter.

First up is the Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-73), which is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with Intel vPro Enterprise, and built-in Intel Graphics and Intel AI Boost.

The Intel Evo edition business laptop has up to 32GB LPDR5X memory and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD to assist with a long-lasting battery life and fast response.

It has a 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED (2,880 x 1,800) panel that comes with a touch option, paired with a 16:10 aspect ratio, narrow bezels, and DTS audio.

Additionally, it has 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut support and VESA HDR TrueBlack 500 certification. This laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as a large range of essential ports that support Thunderbolt 4.

The new TravelMate P4 Series includes a 14-inch convertible design, as well as a 16-inch clamshell model.

The 2-in-1 Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-54) weighs 1.49kg and measures in at 21.9mm thin.

Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U with built-in Intel Graphics and Intel vPro Enterprise eligibility is also has a long battery life.

It also comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) display, that comes with a touch option and a 16:10 narrow bezel, and DTS audio. Additionally, it’s equipped with Wi-FE 6E and optional 4G LTE connectivity.

Then, there’s the Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-53), which is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro Enterprise, and is supported with Intel Unison, fast dual-channel DDR5 memory of up to 64GB and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

The device comes with a WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) narrow bezel display, which has been paired with Acer TrueHarmony technology. It also comes with a range of ports.

Each model has been designed to withstand daily wear and tear without impeding performance, coming with military-grade durability compliance and Acer Dust Defender, which helps minimise dust buildup internally.

Each device has also been equipped with discrete TMP 2.0, privacy shutters and fingerprint readers, as well as an optional Smartcard reader.

There are also new AI features that have been added to the TravelMate business laptops, all arranged in the Acer Experience Zone on the TravelMateSense application.

They come with Acer LiveArt, which helps to instantly remove the background of an image on 2D images, and there’s a GIMP and Intel Stable Diffusion plugin, which allows users to generate illustrations and images with a simple text input.

The TravelMate notebooks also come with Acer PurifiedView 2.0, which uses the NPU to offload AI applications to optimise power consumption, as well as AcerPurifiedVoice, which comes with AI Noise Reduction to suppress background noise.

For videoconferencing, there’s Background Blur, Automatic Framing, and Eye Contact.

The new TravelMateSense software allows users to optimise, tailor, and access support systems with one click of the TravelMateSense key.

‘Secure Guard’ provides a range of security features, including USB Device Filter, Personal Secure Drive, File Secure, and Dynamic Lock, and ‘Checkup’ allows users to examine the health of vital device components such as storage, RAM, and battery health.

This comes with a guide to perform calibrations for battery charging optimisation.

Acer Office Manager allows offices without dedicated IT staff to poll data, centralise resources and monitor IT assets in one place.

Finally, all TravelMate laptops are EPEAT-registered use recycled materials in their design and packaging.

All of these laptops will be available from Q4 2024 in Australia. Pricing is yet to be confirmed for the Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-73), the Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-54), and the Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-53).

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.