Three new OLED gaming monitors and two new Google TV monitors have been officially unveiled by Acer.

First is the Predator X27U F3, which is a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor that features a 480Hz refresh rate and a 0.01ms pixel response time.

It also has WGHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution and has been outfitted with Type-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Not only does this monitor support console and PC gaming, it also includes a tripod mount socket on the stand for attaching accessories such as a webcam or screen light.

The larger Predator X32 X3 is a curved monitor that offers a 31.5-inch 4K UHD OLED display, with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms (GTG) response time, and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Additionally, it can run 480Hz at 1,080p resolution, and has Dynamic Frequency and Resolution, allowing gamers to prioritise refresh rate or resolution for their gaming experience.

Gamers can choose between 4K UHD at 240Hz or FHD at 480Hz, depending on the demands of the game. It also features Type-C and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Then, there’s the Predator X34 X5, which has an expansive view, 1,800R curvature, and a UWQHD (3,440 x 1,440) OLED panel.

It can deliver a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms (GTG) response time. There are also two HDMI 2.1, a DisplayPort, and Type-C support.

All three monitors have been designed for gaming and can support AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. WOLED panels from LG Display offer HDR pictures with up to 1,300nits peak brightness and 99 per cent DCI-P3 colours. Each one also features HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4.

Each monitor will be available in Europe from Q3 2024, and in North America from Q4 2024. Australian availability has yet to be revealed.

Acer has also officially unveiled its new FA1 and G1 series of Google TV monitors, which are expected to compete with Samsung’s Tizen-based monitors and LG’s webOS-based monitors.

Google TV is a versatile platform that integrates the operating system into a monitor for access to streaming apps including Disney+ and Netflix.

They are also able to handle work-oriented tasks including video conferencing. However, an external webcam must be connected, according to Acer.

These are VA and IPS LCD monitors with 60Hz and either 4K or 1,440p resolution, and are unfit for gaming or HDR viewing.

The Acer FA1 and G1 will be available in 27 and 32-inch versions starting at U$330 (approx. A$495) from Q4 2024.

The Predator X34 X5 will be available from Q4, starting at U$1,099.99 (approx. A$1,651), the Predator X32 X3 will be available from Q4, starting at U$1,199.99 (approx. A$1,801), and the Predator X27U F3 will be available from Q3, starting at U$1,199.99 (approx. A$1,801). Exact specifications, pricing, and availability will vary by region. Australian pricing has yet to be revealed.