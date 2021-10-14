Acer announced upgrades across its projector and monitor ranges, bringing new options to gamers and home-entertainment enthusiasts.

The new 4K laser projector brings high performance and high ECO efficiency to the mainstream market.

Two new monitors are also available, one with a WQHD IPS display for prosumers who work and play at home and another with a WQHD 300 Hz panel for gamers.

“The pandemic has changed how people are approaching work and entertainment,” Acer Inc, President for Digital Display Business Victor Chien said.

“People who do their work on notebook computers are investing in monitors, and more families are exploring home cinema technology.

“We’re doing our best to respond flexibly and meet that new demand.”

The projector comes preloaded with an app market that enables users to enjoy a variety of streaming services, social media platforms, and more, right out of the box—no wires necessary.

Users can also wirelessly mirror content via Miracast if using Android or Windows devices, or via EShare if using iOS or Android.

Low input lag, an option for 240 Hz at 1080p and two built-in 10W speakers enhanced with Acer TrueHarmony technology enhances the quality of video and audio, while Acer’s EcoProjection technology reduces standby power consumption by up to 66 per cent in order to extend the laser’s lifespan to 30,000 hours.

The projector also supports 24/7 continuous projection, providing users with dependable and high-quality projection when they need it.

With an IP6X “dust-tight” certification, the highest grade available for solid particles, the L811 is a very durable projector that offers reliable performance even in dusty or outdoor environments.

From there, users can adjust keystones and each of the projection’s four corners in order to easily accommodate existing mounts or wall space and suit their unique living space.