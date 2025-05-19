Acer has unveiled a suite of new AI-powered devices as it expands its Aspire AI lineup, along with new Swift and Predator models, designed to deliver smarter computing and gaming experiences.

The latest Aspire AI laptops, available in sleek 14- and 16-inch variants, feature Copilot+ PC functionality and are geared towards students, professionals and families.

With multi-day battery life and integrated AI tools such as Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and an enhanced Windows Search, these devices aim to boost productivity without breaking the bank. Local pricing is expected to start from around A$1,199, depending on configuration.

Acer also introduced two premium Swift models – the Swift Edge 14 AI and the Swift Go AI, both powered by Intel’s latest Core Ultra 200V Series chips.

The ultra-light Swift Edge 14 AI, weighing under 1kg, features a 14-inch 3K OLED display and debuts the world’s first Corning Gorilla Matte Pro screen. Prices for the Swift series are tipped to start at A$1,699.

For gamers and creators, the new Predator Triton 14 AI has Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs.

It’s also the first laptop to incorporate graphene thermal interface material for enhanced cooling. Aimed at power users, it includes a Calman Verified OLED touchscreen, haptic glass touchpad, and stylus support. Expect pricing from A$3,499.

Rounding out the announcements is Acer’s Predator X27 X gaming monitor. It features a 500 Hz refresh rate, 4K QD-OLED visuals, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, making it ideal for competitive gamers who demand top-tier performance. Australian pricing and availability will be announced soon.