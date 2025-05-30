Acer has launched its latest ProCreator Series monitors for professional creators, featuring exceptional colour accuracy and high-resolution visuals verified by Calman calibration.

The ProCreator Series features advanced displays with up to 6K resolution and colour accuracy reaching Delta E<1, which is critical for animators, photographers, editors and designers.

Options with 6K and 5K resolution in a 31.5-inch size cover 99% of AdobeRGB and DCI-P3 gamuts and come with Acer’s Creator Hub software.

This software enhances workflow flexibility, offering customised colour profiles and split-screen multitasking.

Some monitors also feature OLED panels, touchscreen capabilities, built-in webcams, and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC to minimise visual artifacts.

Acer has also introduced portable monitors including the 16-inch OLED display, plus dual-screen foldable models, designed for on-the-go professionals. These portable monitors offer Full HD resolutions with eye-care tech and flexible viewing angles.

In addition, Acer has unveiled compact LED projectors like the 4K PD1810, delivering 1,000 ANSI lumens brightness and HDR10 support, suitable for vivid presentations even in bright rooms. For mobile use, the slim PD1520 projector weighs just 1.3 kg and offers smart functionality with direct streaming access.

Pricing for the ProCreator monitors starts at A$347, with higher-end models available in Q3 2025. The new projectors and portable monitors will also hit the Australian market later this year.