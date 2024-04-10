Acer are set to release two new premium gaming laptops under the Predator and Nitro ranges, the Nitro 14 and the Predator Helios Neo 14.

The Nitro 14 will be equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS or Ryzen 5 8645HS chipset, complete with added AI capabilities.

It will have a 14.5-inch display, which uses an IPS panel, and consumers can choose between a 1,200p and a 1,600p resolution model. Both of these versions are capable of 100% sRGB coverage, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop will come with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 4050, or RTX 4060 GPU.

Memory and storage include up to 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Then there’s the Predator Helios Neo 14, which features an improved design, and has a thickness of 0.82-inches.

It will come with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H, and up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

It will have a 14.5-inch display, which will be available with a WQXGA resolution, with 100% sRGB, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, there will be the option of 1,600p and 1,200p resolution panels, both supporting 100% sRGB and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The notebooks is also claimed to come with an improved dual-fan system, including Acer’s next-gen AeroBlade 3D fan, liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU, and larger vector heat pipes.

Finally, it will come with Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4.

In other news, there will be a refresh for the Nitro 16 gaming laptop, and the 2024 version will be configurable with Intel’s 14th Gen HX series chipsets, available up to the Core i7-14700HX.

There will also be the option of choosing up to a Ryzen 9 8945HS. The 16-inch display will use an IPS panel, be available in 1,200p or 1,600p resolutions, and have a 165Hz refresh rate.

The higher resolution panel is tipped to offer 500nits brightness, configurable with the same GPU, memory, and storage options of the Nitro 14.

Australian pricing and availability for these notebooks is still to be revealed.