Acer has launched a new durable notebook and tablet, which it says are designed for use both on the road and off it.

The Enduro Urban N3 notebook and T1 tablet feature up to MIL-810H and IP53 certifications, meaning they can withstand higher temperatures, shocks, dust, and water.

“Users who are always on the go will appreciate the Enduro Urban N3’s compact profile, while families taking learning into their own hands will welcome the flexibility of the Enduro Urban T1,” the manufacturer said.

The 14-inch Urban N3 notebook is built with shock-absorbent bumpers; waterproofed ports, speakers, and buttons; and Acer’s Aquafan, a water-resistant fan and drainage system that can expel water from the device. Powered by up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, it also includes up to 1TB SSD and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, as well as a full-HD IPS display, 13 hours of battery life, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The 10-inch Urban T1 tablet is built from shock-absorbent materials as well as coming with bumpers, and also has waterproofed ports, speakers, and buttons. Its 1080p touchscreen is made from antimicrobial Gorilla Glass, and it has two cameras – a front-facing 2MP and rear 5MP camera. It is powered by a quad-core processor and Android 10 Go edition operating system, and includes dual-band wi-fi and 8 hours battery life.

Acer has not yet revealed Australian pricing and availability; however, if they are coming to Australia, we may not see them before the end of the year due to the ongoing chip shortage.