Acer has used its IFA 2026 press conference in Berlin to unveil Project DualPlay Mini, an 8 inch Windows concept device that flips and swivels between a gaming handheld and a miniature laptop.

The Predator branded machine, shown on the Taiwanese manufacturer’s 50th anniversary, pairs a standard handheld gamepad layout with a backlit physical keyboard hidden beneath the display. Rotating the screen switches the device between the two modes.

Acer described the product as a concept only and released almost no specifications.

Two Machines In One Chassis

The dual layout is pitched at players who move between genres. Gamepad controls suit slower and more casual titles, while the keyboard mode is aimed at FPS and MOBA players who want precise key bindings away from a desk.

That second mode also doubles as a mobile productivity station, giving the concept a netbook style use case alongside console style play.

The rear cover carri es the phrase “Acer 50 since 1976” rendered in Morse code, marking the company’s half century.

Silicon And Cooling Left Vague

Acer confirmed only that the device is Intel powered. Industry watchers at the show speculated the chip could be from Intel’s Panther Lake family, or paired with Arc G3 graphics, but the company would not be drawn.

Cooling is handled by a dual fan system carried over from the Predator Atlas 8, combining one metal Predator AeroBlade fan, with thinner blades in this application, and one plastic fan.

What The Renders Show

Details absent from Acer’s press materials were visible in the concept renders shown on stage. Those included two USB-C ports, two rear buttons and a pad on the chassis that is either a touchpad or a fingerprint reader.

Keyboard backlighting and external display support were also indicated. If the concept follows the Predator Atlas 8, the display output would run over Thunderbolt 4.

Acer gave no pricing, no launch window and no indication of whether Project DualPlay Mini will reach production.