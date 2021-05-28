Acer has announced four new Chromebook lines, including the industry’s first ever 17-inch model.

The Acer Chromebook 317 sports a 17.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 widescreen IPS display with narrow bezels and an anti-glare coating – making this the perfect at-home work computer. It is available with either a Intel Pentium Silver N6000, Intel Celeron N5100, or Intel Celeron N4500 processor and sports up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. An optional touchscreen version is also available.

The Chromebook Spin 713 sports a 13.5-inch screen, and runs on Intel’s Evo processor – as an i3, i5, or i7. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and an Iris X graphics card.

The 514 is a sturdy, more affordable Chromebook with up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, quick-charging battery with 10 hours of life, a dual full-function USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4, a Gorilla Glass touchscreen, and metal top cover.

Finally, the tiny, portable 314 is a 14-inch screen, and MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor, all wrapped in a narrow 7.3mm, 1.5 kg Chromebook. A touchscreen and USB-C port, plus a 15-hour battery life, makes this the ultimate student computer.

“Since the introduction of Chromebooks 10 years ago, Acer has been a leader in expanding form

factors in innovative ways that encourage our users to create, learn, and do more,” said James

Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

“Today, we hit another milestone by being the first Chromebook provider to introduce a 17.3-inch model, the ideal size for users working and learning from home.”

No local pricing or availability has been announced yet.