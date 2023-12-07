HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 7 Dec 2023

Acer announced a new carbon-neutral Aspire Vero laptop line that follows international carbon footprint calculation and neutrality standards. The first laptop in the line to launch soon is the Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P), with pricing and availability in Australia to follow.

The new Aspire Vero laptop line has also been eco-consciously constructed with the aim of reducing its carbon footprint throughout its lifecycle.

“To help tackle the increasing challenges posed by climate change, on the product side, Acer is proposing ‘conscious technology’ designed and made with consideration for the future,” said Jerry Kao, COO for Acer.

“On the corporate side, Acer has joined the RE100 initiative and committed to achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2035. We have also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Aligning with Acer’s new mission, the laptop chassis is assembled from a blend of more than 60% recycled plastic (compared to the 30% in the first generation), but its exterior does not include any volatile organic paint, compounds, or additives.

As for the components, the new laptop features the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, which are claimed to be more power-efficient than the last generations. And there is also Intel AI Boost, the new integrated neural processing unit (NPU) suppling AI-powered capabilities for power efficiency.

The laptop includes the AcerSense™ battery management software, which boosts energy efficiency and has four performance modes: Eco+, Eco, Balanced, and Performance.

For packing and shipping, Acer says they have taken steps to reduce the carbon footprint of the line every step of the way by reusing the scrap material generated during production and ensuring that all packaging is 100% recyclable.

As for recycling and repair, the new laptop allows for speedy and easy taking apart the laptop to repair, upgrade or recycle, with standard screws being used within.

With the new laptop line, Acer will acquire high-quality carbon credits to help achieve carbon neutrality.

For availability, product specifications, and prices in Australia, please visit the Acer website.



