Acer Launches New AI-Powered Gaming Laptops

By | 10 Feb 2025

Acer has launched two Predator Helios Neo AI gaming laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs.

Fittingly, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI were announced at a recent Counter-Strike gaming tournament in Poland.

They are powered by NVIDIA Blackwell. The Blackwell GPUs are reported to deliver up to 60% performance improvement for AI training tasks.

Acer said that it intends the Helios Neo 16 model to be a portable gaming option, and the Helios Neo 18 to replace gaming desktop computers.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI

The Predator Helios Neo 16 has a 16-inch OLED WQXGA display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 400 nits maximum brightness, DCI-P3 100%, and 1 ms response time.

The Helios Neo 18 features an 18-inch Mini LED WQXGA display with a 250Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100%, and 3 ms response time.

They both have 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans for more advanced cooling options when the laptop is being used for prolonged periods of high-intensity gameplay.

Acer Helios Neo 18 AI

They have similar hardware specs including 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage.

Bot devices also feature Intel Killer Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E, for connectivity, as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC, Advanced Optimus, and MUX Switch.

The Helios Neo 16 supports Bluetooth 5.4 or above, while the Helios Neo 18 supports Bluetooth 5.3 or above.

Both Windows 11 Predator gaming laptops also have 90-watt-hour batteries and have dynamic 4-zone RGB keyboards.

They come with three months of PC Game Pass and provides access to games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ara: History Untold, and titles from EA Play.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI (PHN16-73) and Predator Helios Neo 18 AI (PHN18-72) will be available in certain global markets from this May at a price point of U$1,899 (A$3,028) and U$2,199 (A$3,507) respectively. Pricing and availability dates for the Australian market are yet to be confirmed.



