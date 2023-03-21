Acer has entered the electronic bike market with the ebii, an AI-powered, single-motor e-bike designed for city living.

With an ebiiAssist feature built in that adapts to route conditions, pedalling power, and rider preferences, and the promise of tyres that will never go flat and a battery that’ll run all day, this e-bike is “for city dwellers looking to make their commutes easier”, according to the company.

“The all-new Acer ebii delivers on our commitment to sustainability via technology and creative design, further driven by the desire to enhance user’s mobility and experiences,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc.

“As urban commuters search for convenient, safe, and greener options, the Acer ebii’s AI assistance and innovative safety features empower them to go further, faster.

“Acer’s debut into the e-bike market brings together work from Acer’s subsidiaries, like MPS Energy’s power system and Xplova’s cycling computing,”

“The cornerstone of the ebii’s design is the intelligent vehicle control box, which powers and directs the bike’s myriad of functions from one center of operations.”

The ebii has a 250/350 W motor with 48 V CAN bus and 40 Nm torque performance, enabling assisted riding of up to 25 kilometers per hour, and can be configured as a front, centre, or rear hub.

The battery pack and control box are fitted into the aforementioned intelligent vehicle control box, meaning you can easily charge, or swap out the batteries. 2.5 hours gives enough charge to ride 110km.

Riders can connected to their bike via Bluetooth with the ebiiGO companion app, and use their phone to check recommended routes, battery life, riding speed, auto-unlock settings, and access ebiiRide – which offers three modes: Eco Mode for power-saving, My ebii Mode for smart balance, and Boost Mode for speed and motor output adjustments based on the current road conditions and distance to the destination.

Best of all, the ebii weighs just 16kgs, with a compact aluminum alloy frame, and can never suffer a puncture due to its airless tyres, made from multilayer foam inserts, as seen above.

Pricing is yet to be announced.