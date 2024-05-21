Acer has introduced its latest development, the first Copilot+ PC Swift 14 AI laptop, for which it has collaborated with Microsoft and Qualcomm.

The Swift 14 AI has multiple device models, all powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors and featuring one of the world’s fastest NPUs.

The Snapdragon X Series processors have been designed for AI. The new Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by the Snapdragon X Elite, features 12 high-performance CPU cores on a 4nm process node, integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU of 3.8 TFLOPS, and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of 45 trillion operations per second.

Additionally, it’s equipped with up to 32GB LPDDR5X-8533 memory and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors have been paired with hundreds of premium apps, which have been optimised for Arm-compatible architecture.

The new Copilot+ AI features included on the device include Recall, which allows users to easily find anything on the PC by describing it; Live Captions, which provide real-time translations for live or pre-recorded videos in 44 languages; Cocreator, which can co-create AI images and text based on visual or written prompts; and Auto Super Resolution, which automatically upscales graphics and frame refresh rates of games.

There’s also Windows Studio Effects which automatically improves lighting conditions, and cancels out unwanted noise.

Additionally, it can be used to activate three artistic filters on any video platform via Quick settings.

Copilot, Microsoft’s AI companion will be accessible via a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard.

The Swift 14 AI sports a refined Copilot+ PC-exclusive design, with an AI icon stamped on the cover of the thin, light chassis.

There’s also an Activity Indicator on the touchpad, which illuminates when the device or Copilot has been activated.

The laptop has a 14.5-inch WQXGA IPS display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut.

It has edge-to-edge touchscreen options available and comes with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Certification 2.0. This minimises the effects of harmful blue light, but doesn’t sacrifice colour accuracy.

It has a 180-degree hinge, as well as a 1,440p QHD IR webcam, with a triple-microphone array and privacy shutter that supports Acer’s AI-boosted conferencing tools that are a part of Ace PurifiedView 2.0 and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0.

Acer PurifiedVoice and PurifiedView are easy AI webcam and audio adjustments made via QuickPanel.

There’s a dedicated key that directs users to the AcerSense app for device management and a suite of AI features available through the Experience Zone.

This laptop also comes with Windows Hello that supports biometric and facial recognition login, and boasts Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, delivering speeds up to 5.8Gbps and a low network latency of under 2ms. Not to mention it has a range of ports available including two USB-C and two USB 3.2 Type-A.

The Acer Swift 14 AI (SF14-11) will be available in Australia from late July, for a starting price of A$2,199. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

COO of Acer, Jerry Kao said, “Engineered for AI from the inside out, the Swift 14 AI is the first among many Acer Copilot+ PCs to come. These next-generation AI PCs see significant leaps in AI processing power, unlocking brand new experiences that we know users will love.”