Launched in China, the Acer Hummingbird Fun 2023 is a thin, light notebook with 13th generation Intel Corei5-1335U processor. This processor is low voltage, with 10 cores and 12 threads, and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.6GHz and an LPDDR 5-4800 specification of up to 32GB. A 16GB version will also be available.

The Hummingbird Fun 2023 has up to 512GB storage and features a 15.6″ full HD screen. It has an aluminium alloy body and an FHD camera, while the 50W battery gives it solid performance.

As for connectivity, there are Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and USB, and it supports WiFi and Bluetooth. It goes for around $865 Aussie dollars and goes on sale from April 17, though as enticing as it sounds there’s no word on global availability as yet.