Acer who has a reputation for top end gaming and creative PCs has lifted the barrier on a new generation of their Predator and Concept D machines.

Among their 2021 line-up are two new Predator notebooks the Triton 500 SE and Helios 500 as well new Concept D machines that house 11th-gen Intel CPU and, the latest Nvidia GPUs, including the pro Nvidia A5000 and A3000 and Intel Xeon W-11955M hardware.

The 16-inch Triton 500 SE looks like the smaller Triton 300 SE with this machine being labelled “Special Edition”, it has an Intel Core i7-11375H low-power processor.

there are also two low-end gaming desktops, the Predator Orion 3000 and the Nitro 50 that come with 11th-gen Core i5 and i7 CPUs; the Nitro also has a Ryzen option.

The Concept D screens have been bumped up from 15-inch to 16 inches, some with 16:10 aspect ratios.

The Concept D3 models won’t ship until December with the new Concept D5 line available in August.

All of the new Acer machines feature the latest 11th-gen CPUs from Intel or AMD, the latest Nvidia GeForce and A series GPUs as well as a new generation of display screens.

If you missed it, don’t despair — you can always watch the replay on YouTube or Acer’s event site. But we’re here to hit the highlights for you.

One of the big standouts with the Predator and Concept D machines is the 165Hz, 2,560×1,600 (16:10 aspect ratio) mini-LED backlit screen.

This is a new display technology that has to date only appeared in large TV’s.

The new display screens capable of 512-zone local dimming and 1,250 nit’s peak brightness.

One option is a 240Hz screen that delivers 100% P3 gamut coverage and InnoLux’s PolarBlack technology for deeper blacks than you typically get from IPS.

This new display technology has been paired with Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus for better power management and can come equipped with the 35-watt Core i7 or i9 11th-gen processors announced this month and up to a GeForce RTX 3080.

A new 17-inch Helios 500 comes with a 120Hz 4K display with a mini-LED backlight that peaks at 1,000 nit’s brightness, a 1080p, 60fps webcam and a 5G connectivity option, which is really an external dongle.

There’s also a Predator X38 S, 38 inches of 144Hz, curved 2,840×1,600-pixel goodness with a 98% P3 gamut, 600-nit HDR brightness and stereo 7-watt speakers.

A Predator x28 is also coming with, a 165Hz (overclocked) HDR 400 G-Sync esports monitor which is going to be close to $2K in Australia.

It features Acer’s LightSense, ColorSense and ProxiSense VisionCare 3.0 technologies and accurate colour.

The new Acer ConceptD 5 is a creator laptop designed for creative professionals.

It’s powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series CPU. As for GPU, you have the option of either the consumer-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics or the NVIDIA RTX Professional Laptop GPU (RTX A5000 / A3000) backed by the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem.

It’s said to be designed for 2D and 3D design applications, with the ability to bring ray tracing, AI, 8K editing, and multi-app workflows. For memory, you can have it configured with up to 64GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSDs in RAID0. For port, you get two USB Type-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an RJ45 LAN.

Along with the Concept D updates, the company also rolled out a SpatialLabs Developer Program for Unreal Engine developers interested in working on projects with Acer’s new SpatialLabs’ glasses-free stereoscopic 3D technology for live interaction. Program participants will receive a Concept D SpatialLabs prototype notebook. W00t!