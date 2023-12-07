Acer has unveiled the new Nitro V 16 gaming laptop, powered by the new AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with Ryzen AI technology built in, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs with DLSS.

The laptop delivers performance and efficiency with up to the new AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Processors, leveraging the ‘Zen 4’ core architecture design, giving gamers reliable speeds when streaming and gaming, accompanied by long lasting battery life, and third generation power management features.

Smooth, AI-enhanced visuals are created on ray-traced games and applications with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs and DLSS 3.5 technology. GeForce RTX technologies are supported in over 500 popular games and apps.

There’s up to 32GB DRR55600 RAM, and up to 2TB PCle Gen 4 SSD storage, as well as a cutting-edge dual fan cooling system.

It features 16-inch WQXGA or WUXGA display options, with 165Hz refresh rates, and 3ms response times. The laptop showcases fluid visuals for minimal ghosting and screen tearing, and due to the panel’s 16:10 wide aspect ratio, along with the speakers with DTS:X Ultra, users will be able to see and hear every detail.

There’s also a suite of AI enabled features that can be maximised when streaming and video chatting with the webcam’s AI-supported Acer PurifiedView, and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0, with three microphones equipped with AI noise reduction technology.

Device performance and temperature can be monitored via the NitroSense utility app by clicking the dedicated NitroSense key.

Additionally, the laptop has a full range of peripheral and connectivity ports, including a full-function USB 4 Type C, two USB 3 ports (one for offline charging), an HDMI port, microSD card reader, and compatibility with WiFi 6E.

Finally, the Nitro laptop comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass.

The Nitro V 16 will be available in Australia from Q2 2024, with pricing still to be revealed.

General Manager for Notebooks at Acer, James Lin said, “Acer and AMD continue to collaborate in bringing AI-backed gaming experiences with the latest Nitro laptop powered by the new AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors. Combined with fast refresh rate display options, enhanced features, and loads of improvements across the board, the Nitro V 16 brings an exciting new AIready gaming laptop to the table for all types of gamers.”